Finally, on Sept. 1, a Russian-brokered truce was reached. The deal, which called for an immediate cease-fire and lifting of the siege, requires for the first time that rebels in Daraa surrender their light weapons and allows the government to establish army checkpoints inside the city. Residents who refuse to accept these conditions are to be deported to Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the only remaining pocket of rebel resistance in the country. The deal also provides for the deployment of Russian military police and the restoration of services such as electricity and water.