DAMASCUS, Syria — A Syrian military official says the U.S.-led coalition has attacked an army artillery position in eastern Syria, wounding two soldiers and destroying a cannon.

Spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition Col. Sean Ryan said Sunday the partner forces acted in “self-defense” after coming under fire from the western side of the Euphrates River. Ryan said an investigation is underway.

U.S.-led coalition forces, with their local Kurdish-led partners, are battling the remnants of Islamic State group on the eastern banks of the Euphrates, while government troops and allied forces are now positioned on the other side after dislodging IS from there.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted the unnamed military official as saying the attack late Saturday was followed by a foiled incursion by IS militants.

