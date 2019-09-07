DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s state news agency says the army’s air defenses have repelled a drone attack by insurgents in the country’s northwest that until recently witnessed intense fighting.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying Saturday that two of the drones were destroyed while the third was brought down and dismantled on the ground.

It said the Friday night attack with drones that were rigged with explosives was aiming to target an army position in the Ghab Plain area in the central province of Hama.

The attack did not inflict casualties, according to SANA.

Syrian government forces declared a unilateral cease-fire on Aug. 31 following a four-month wide offensive on Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.