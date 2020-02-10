A Russian-backed Syrian offensive aimed at recapturing territory in and around the province has killed hundreds of civilians over the last few months and sent hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing towards Turkey’s border.

Turkey has demanded a cease-fire and in recent days and sent hundreds of troops to reinforce the military observation posts that it maintains in Idlib, to discourage further Syrian advances.

The Turkish ministry statement Monday said the soldiers died as a result of “intense artillery shelling by the regime.” The soldiers were in Syria “to prevent conflict, ensure our border security, and prevent migration.”

The ministry did not specify where the Turkish soldiers had been killed. Local news reports said the shelling targeted troops stationed at a military airbase in Taftanaz, about eight miles northeast of Idlib’s provincial capital.

Turkey had retaliated against unspecified Syrian army positions, the statement added. “The necessary response was given,” the statement said. “The targets have been destroyed.”

On Feb. 3, shelling by Syrian government forces killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian employee of the Turkish military. In the aftermath of attack, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had carried out retaliatory air and artillery attacks.

He threatened further military action if Syria’s government did not withdraw by the end of February from an area of Idlib previously designated as a “de-escalation” zone by Russia and Turkey.