This week, the Syrian army also began advancing westward into the rebel-held countryside around the city of Aleppo. The new front marks a significant escalation and a sign of the Syrian army’s determination to retake the last major rebel bastion.

Idlib and surrounding areas hold over four million civilians. The recent uptick in violence and attacks have triggered a mass exodus from the area — but civilians have nowhere to go. Most residents hail from other parts of the country and were forcibly displaced there after their own cities and towns were retaken by government troops.

Over 800,000 people are at risk of displacement, the International Rescue Committee said. Already between Dec. 1 and Jan. 19 some 358,000 were displaced, according to the United Nations.

Several cease-fires in the area have been organized by Moscow and Ankara, and the two countries co-sponsored a de-escalation agreement in 2018, under which Turkey set up observation posts.

As Assad’s troops advanced, Turkey’s Defense Ministry warned in a statement on Tuesday that it would retaliate “in the strongest manner” against “any attempt to endanger the security” of Turkish observation posts that are dotted throughout the province, including at least three in proximity to Syrian forces.

Ankara has expressed alarm at the Syrian offensive, which has sent hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing toward the Turkish border. The bloodshed has also fueled demands by Syrian living in Idlib that Turkey do more to protect civilians in the province, including opening up its borders to those trying to flee.

“The regime continues to kill innocent civilians by attacks from both land and air, forcing the civilians to leave their homes and migrate in winter conditions, causing a great human tragedy in Idlib,” the Turkish Defense Ministry statement said.

“There is no going back to Maarat al-Numan this time,” said Bilal Zikra, president of the town’s local council who left the city on Monday. “The regime fully besieged the city after I left.”

Zikra said most of the city’s buildings have been destroyed. “There are no people left in the city at all; the regime has spared no shells, rockets or any kind of weapon in targeting it.”

Photos shared on activist groups show a floods of cars jamming the roads as people desperately attempt to escape the onslaught, scrambling to escape northward. But “they are unable to find shelter,” said Zikra. “They are in a miserable and pitiful state.”