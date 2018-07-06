Syrian government forces reached a crucial border crossing with Jordan on Friday, state media said, as their long-heralded push through the opposition’s southern stronghold appeared to be in its final stages and rebel forces negotiated a withdrawal.

Syria’s state-run news agency, Sana, reported that the country’s red, white and black flag had been raised above the Nasib crossing, a sign that for the first time since 2015, President Bashar al-Assad’s forces were back in control of one of the country’s economic arteries.

It has taken only weeks for most of the opposition’s southwestern pocket — famed as the heartland of Syria’s anti-government rebellion — to be recaptured. On Friday, rebel negotiators said that they were on the verge of a deal that would see them surrender their heavy weapons in return for a cease-fire and, for some, safe passage to the country’s final opposition-held area in the north.

