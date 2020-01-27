Syrian troops have also cut off the strategic M5 highway in southern Idlib province, which connects the majors cities of Aleppo and Hama. A Britain-based monitoring group said Monday that the Syrian army was surrounding Maarat al-Numan, an important rebel-held town in southern Idlib.

“You cannot imagine the number of people leaving their houses in the southern countryside of Idlib, heading northward,” said Mustafa Haj Youssef, the director of the White Helmets civil defense group in Idlib.

He said roads are jammed with cars filled with civilians trying to escape the intensified bombardment over the past few days and that Idlib city, held by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is the only city in the area that remains safe.

This new, two-pronged push comes after the most recent cease-fire agreement was announced by Turkey and Russia on Jan. 12 and then broken within two days.

Various Turkish-backed rebel factions and Islamist groups have fortified themselves in Syria’s northwestern corner. These groups oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces backed by Russia and Iran have been retaking territory across Syria. Each time land is recaptured by government troops, they send both rebel fighters and civilians from the subdued areas to the northwest pocket centered on Idlib province, where the government deems all fighters and their supporters as terrorists.

Idlib province and the western countryside of neighboring Aleppo province have seen a series of cease-fires, which have been repeatedly broken. The cease-fires have typically been violated by artillery attacks and airstrikes targeting rebel-held positions, followed by Syrian army advances on the ground. The most recent hostilities are following the same pattern.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said Monday that the Syrian army had expanded its operations into western Aleppo in retaliation for “repeated assaults by terrorist organizations” on residential neighborhoods in government-held Aleppo, which SANA said resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

A school owner in government-held Aleppo said the situation has not been this dire since 2016, when rebels ceded eastern Aleppo after intense bombardment and fighting.

“We haven’t had uninterrupted sleep in several days,” the school owner said, asking her name not be used out of fear of retaliation. She said the government ministry of education gave schools the option of closing, depending on the severity of the situation.

In rebel-held portions of Aleppo province, more than 20,000 people have fled their homes in the past week, said Misty Buswell, policy and advocacy director for the International Rescue Committee in the Middle East.

“We haven’t really seen that part of western Aleppo impacted in previous escalations since April last year,” she said. About 500,000 civilians will be affected if the offensive continues in western Aleppo, she said, in addition to another 300,000 in southern Idlib.

Airstrikes have continued to hit hospitals and ambulances in southern Idlib, and thousands of people who were fleeing the violence have been forced to find alternate routes after the highway was cut off. The IRC said it has suspended operations in one field office and relocated a fleet of ambulances from around Maarat al-Numan.

“Services are stretched, people are sheltering where they can; a lot of people are still in tents in the winter weather where we’ve seen flooding and bone-chilling temperatures,” Buswell said. “It does feel now that there is this shrinking, shrinking space for civilians, and people are on the move. People are terrified.”

Yasser Abu Ammar, of the White Helmets in western Aleppo, said the attacks there have been so frequent that, if half an hour passes without an aerial attack, residents start wondering whether a truce has been struck. “People are queuing in front of our centers, asking to be evacuated, most of them already displaced from other parts of Syria,” he said.

There is nowhere to flee from Idlib. Residents, many of them impoverished, have come from other parts of the country and cannot return. Turkey, which borders Syria and already hosts over 3 million Syrian refugees, is not opening its doors. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at Assad’s government since the collapse of the cease-fire, accusing him of violating the truce while warning as many as 400,000 civilians are escaping toward the border.

The Syrian government was “constantly bombing all civilian settlements, including schools and hospitals,” Erdogan said at a news conference on Friday. “Everyone must put pressure on the regime in order for the brutality against our brothers in Idlib to end.”

Erdogan’s warnings have been aimed at coaxing European states to provide more financial aid for humanitarian relief as well as to convince Russia to rein in Assad’s government. But the accelerating Syrian offensive has appeared to expose the limits of Turkey’s leverage.

Moscow and Damascus are today effectively adopting the same strategy they have before in other areas, said Dareen Khalifa, a senior Syria analyst at the International Crisis Group. “They encircle the area, bomb all the key infrastructure — including hospitals, schools, markets — to cut the lifeline and force people out,” she said. “The idea is to strangle the areas and empty them, before they advance.”

