FILE - This Thursday, July 5, 2018 file photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa province, southern Syria. Syrian activists and state media said Thursday, July 12, 2018 that the rebels have agreed to surrender Daraa, the first city to revolt against President Bashar Assad with Arab Spring-inspired protests seven years ago, to government forces. (Nabaa Media via AP, File) (Associated Press)

BEIRUT — Activists say Syrian government missiles have struck a rebel-held area near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the latest phase in an offensive to end the insurgents’ presence in southern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government forces fired more than 800 missiles at an area between northern Daraa and Quneitra countryside, about 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles from the frontier with the Golan Heights.

The government’s push against the last pockets of the armed opposition — including an area controlled by militants affiliated with the Islamic State group — comes after it secured control of most of Daraa province in an offensive that began in June.

In a deal to seal the government’s victory, hundreds of rebels are to be evacuated to opposition-held Idlib.

