This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense workers carrying a victim after a deadly airstrike hit a market killing several people in the village of Ras el-Ain, in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Opposition activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of rebel-held towns and villages in northwestern Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say government troops have captured a northwestern village known for its medieval fortress as they move deeper toward Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government forces took the entire village of Qalaat al-Madiq after insurgents pulled out. Idlib-based activist Alaa Moadamani confirmed the village’s capture.

Government troops had held the nearby fortress for a while now.

Thursday’s push came a day after Syrian troops took the nearby village of Kfar Nabudah.

The latest offensive, which began April 30, has raised fears the government may launch a wider push on Idlib, which is home to about 3 million people, many of them displaced from elsewhere in Syria.

The U.N. says over 150,000 people have been displaced recently within the enclave.

