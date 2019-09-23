Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that a long-sought agreement has been reached on the composition of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria.

The formation of the 150-member committee is an important step toward hopefully ending Syria’s conflict.

The U.N. chief said that Pedersen “is doing the final work” on finalizing details of the committee, and hoped “this will be very soon concluded.”

