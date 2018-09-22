TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on attack on Iranian military parade(all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says at least eight members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard have been killed in the Ahvaz military parade attack.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says 20 people were wounded, including a woman and a child. The agency did not elaborate.

State TV earlier described the gunmen as “Takfiri gunmen,” a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

Ahvaz is the capital of Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, which has seen attacks on oil pipelines by Arab separatists.

___

10:15 a.m.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says 20 people have been wounded in an attack on military parade in Ahvaz.

The IRNA report said those wounded in the attack Saturday included a woman and a child. The agency did not elaborate.

State TV earlier described the gunmen as “Takfiri gunmen,” a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

Ahvaz is the capital of Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, which has seen attacks on oil pipelines by Arab separatists.

___

9:45 a.m.

Iranian state television says gunmen have attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing and wounding several people.

The report Saturday described the gunmen as “Takifiri gunmen,” a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

There was no immediate elaboration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.