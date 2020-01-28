The Palestinians are planning protests across the occupied territories on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the possibility of clashes with Israeli troops.

The military said Tuesday it has decided to “reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley, which accounts for about a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians claim the West Bank as the heartland of their future state.