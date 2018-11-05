An effigy of U.S. government icon “Uncle Sam” is held up by demonstrators during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, marking the 39th anniversary of the seizure of the embassy by militant Iranian students. Thousands of Iranians rallied in Tehran on Sunday to mark the anniversary as Washington restored all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal. (Vahid Salemi/Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Latest on the situation in Iran after the re-imposition of all American sanctions on the country on Monday (all times local):

11: 10 a.m.

Israel’s defense minister is welcoming newly restored U.S. sanctions against Iran, saying they will deal a “critical blow” to Iran’s military presence around the Middle East.

Avigdor Lieberman said in a tweet on Monday that the Trump administration’s decision to restore sanctions “is the sea change the Middle East has been waiting for.”

Israel has been a fierce opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew this year, saying the deal didn’t rein in Iran’s regional military activities.

The new sanctions against Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors, come into effect Monday. The U.S. says the sanctions are not aimed at toppling the government, but at persuading it to radically change its policies, including its support for regional militant groups and its development of long-range ballistic missiles.

___

11 a.m.

Iran has greeted the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions with air defense drills and an acknowledgement from President Hassan Rouhani that the nation faces a “war situation.”

The developments raise Mideast tensions as America’s maximalist approach to the Islamic Republic takes hold.

The sanctions end all the economic benefits America granted Tehran for its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, though Iran for now continues to abide by the accord that saw it limit its enrichment of uranium. While for now not threatening to resume higher enrichment, Iranian officials in recent months have made a point to threaten that could resume at any time faster than before.

The new American sanctions particularly hurt Iran’s vital oil industry, a crucial source of hard currency for its anemic economy. Its national currency has plummeted over the last year, sending prices for everything from mobile phones to medicine skyrocketing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.