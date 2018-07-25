In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrians inspect the site of a suicide attack in Sweida, Syria, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Syrian state media say dozens of people have been killed in a suicide attack in the country’s south, blaming the bombing on Islamic State militants. (SANA via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A Syrian local health official says a series of suicide bombings and coordinated attacks, and subsequent fighting between local armed groups and militants in southern Syria have killed over 90 people in all.

Hassan Omar told The Associated Press that as many as 80 people were wounded in Wednesday’s attacks and clashes, which the government blamed on Islamic State militants.

State-run news agency SANA earlier reported some of the attacks, including suicide bombings in the city of Sweida, a provincial capital populated by Syria’s minority Druze.

It put the death toll for those attacks and others elsewhere in the surrounding province, also called Sweida, at 38.

The bombings appear to have sparked fighting between local armed groups that killed dozens of others, including IS militants.

2:15 p.m.

A series of suicide bombings and attacks in southern Syria — including a motorcycle bomber who struck at a busy vegetable market — have killed 38 people.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks but state media, the government mouthpiece, are blaming Islamic State militants for the carnage.

The coordinated attacks in the city of Sweida, a provincial capital populated by Syria’s minority Druze, were the worst in recent months and had all the hallmarks of IS.

The bombings were apparently timed to coincide with attacks by a militant group linked to IS on a number of villages in the province, also called Sweida.

