CAIRO — The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Yemen’s information minister says a rebel drone attack earlier this morning at a military parade in the south wounded two senior commanders, showing that the Houthis are “not ready for peace.”

Moammar al-Eryani slammed the strike near Aden and urged “the international community to stand by the legitimate government and force the militias to give up their weapons and pull out of the cities.”

He said that the government has confiscated shipments of weapons coming from Iran, and this drone is “another testament that Iranians continue to arm Houthis and destabilize Yemen.”

His comments came after a rebel drone airstrike on Thursday hit a military parade at Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj. There were no confirmed numbers of dead and wounded. Saudi satellite broadcaster Al-Hadath put the death toll at five.

___

10 a.m.

Yemeni officials say a rebel airstrike has hit a military parade outside the southern port city of Aden, killing several troops from the Saudi-led coalition.

The pro-rebel news website al-Masirah said Thursday’s strike was carried out by a drone that targeted “invaders and mercenaries” at Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, leaving “dozens of dead and wounded.”

Military officials say the dead and wounded include “officers and senior leaders,” which in southern Yemen contain a strong contingent from the United Arab Emirates. Saudi satellite broadcaster Al-Hadath put the death toll at five.

The officials spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

The strike is a blow to Yemen peace efforts after a cease-fire was signed for the key port city of Hodeida last month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.