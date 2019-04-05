Algerians take part in an anti-government demonstration, on April 5, 2019 in the capital Algiers. (Ryad Kramdi/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of Algerians poured into the streets after Friday prayers demanding a transition toward democracy and the ouster of key allies of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who resigned this week after 20 years in power.

The protests were the starkest indicator yet that Bouteflika’s ouster, at the insistence of the country’s powerful military, has failed to satisfy the tens of thousands Algerians who have staged massive street anti-government protests nationwide over that past six weeks in this vast North African country.

Rather, Bouteflika’s departure appears to be only the start of a struggle whose ultimate denouement is far from certain. Protesters are now more emboldened in seeking a dismissal of the remaining vestiges of the political order that has governed the country since winning independence from France in 1962 — and is now widely derided for its cronyism and corruption.

A cabal of Bouteflika allies — the influential lawmakers, relatives and business executives known as the “pouvoir” or power — remain in control of the levers of the nation. They have become the protesters’ new targets.

“The people want them all out,” chanted the demonstrators on Friday by the ornate main post office in the center of the capital. By the afternoon, thousands more protesters were flowing along the main boulevards.

The mood was festive and joyful, with many draped in Algerian flags or waving them. Others carried posters emblazoned with images of officials in Bouteflika’s government.

One read: “You will be judged.”

Friday’s demonstrations came at the end of one of the most tumultuous weeks for the Algeria, Africa’s largest country by area and a major oil and gas producer. Bouteflika, its longest serving head of state, joined the ranks of autocrats in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen to have been forced out of power by populist revolutions since the Arab Spring uprisings that swept across the region in 2011.

A veteran of Algeria’s war for independence, Bouteflika came to office in 1999 and presided over the end to a bloody civil war, known as “the Black Decade,” that killed more than 200,000.

As disillusionment grew over his government’s corruption, high unemployment and lack of opportunities, Algerians grew frustrated with his clinging to power despite his increasing infirmity. He also had little connection to Algerians, having virtually disappeared from the public eye following a 2013 stroke.

So when the ailing 82-year-old leader decided to run for a fifth term in office, tens of thousands of Algerians started staging protests in February. That, and a slew of key allies defecting from his fold, eventually forced Bouteflika to postpone the elections scheduled for this month and agree not to run for another term.

But many Algerians saw the move as a way to extend his fourth term and so the massive protests continued. The nation’s all-powerful military was also losing patience. Bouteflika’s political life began to unravel when Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, the army chief of staff, urged lawmakers to deploy constitutional measures to declare the president unfit for office. On Tuesday, Salah bluntly demanded Bouteflika vacate office. Hours later, he did.

Raghavan reported from Cairo.

