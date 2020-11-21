The protests, now in their sixth month, appeared to be smaller than in recent weeks. Grassroots organizers could face a challenge getting out large crowds as winter arrives. Parts of Israel experienced heavy rain Saturday.
Protesters say Netanyahu should resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of mishandling the country’s coronavirus crisis. The crisis has hit the economy hard and sent unemployment skyrocketing. Many of the protesters are young people who have lost their jobs.
