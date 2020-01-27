The strike Sunday was the first known direct hit inside the U.S. Embassy’s heavily-fortified compound. One missile hit the dining facility, while two others landed close by, officials said.

The identity and nationality of the wounded individual was not made public Monday, but U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, said that the person had suffered a non-life threatening injury, and that a small fire had also been extinguished.

AD

AD

Maj. John Rigsbee, a U.S. military spokesman, said that officials are aware of the attack and all Defense Department personnel have been accounted for.

Sunday’s attack came almost exactly a month after a similar attack killed an American contractor on a military base in northern Iraq, sparking an intense round of brinksmanship which pushed the United States and Iran to the brink of open conflict.

In late December, after the U.S. launched retaliatory air strikes on an Iran-backed militia group, Kataeb al-Hezbollah, its supporters responded with a brief siege of Baghdad’s U.S. Embassy.

Days later, President Trump ordered a drone strike which killed one of Iran’s top military commanders as he arrived in Baghdad, and Tehran hit back with waves of ballistic missiles on a U.S.-controlled section of Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base. At least 34 U.S. troops have since been treated for traumatic brain injuries.

AD

AD

Although tensions have ebbed, Sunday’s rocket attack highlights the persistent threat to U.S. diplomatic and military facilities in Iraq.

The country’s prime minister is under growing pressure to expel foreign troops and rocket attacks on the Green Zone have become a weekly occurrence. No group has claimed responsibility for the strike Sunday, or any before it.

In a statement, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi described it as a “hostile” act.

“While condemning this illegal act, we instructed our security forces to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice,” he said.