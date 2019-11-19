The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the use live ammunition, citing reports of dozens of demonstrators killed. State media published images of burned-out buildings, charred vehicles and shattered storefronts in cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz and the capital, Tehran.

A blanket restriction on Internet access has stymied the ability of protesters to share images and information on social media. Residents reached by telephone in Tehran described alternate scenes of chaos and calm on Monday as protesters emerged on city streets only to be chased away by heavily armed police.

“Today, there were more officers everywhere in the city . . . in the east and west [of Tehran], nighttime clashes were widespread,” journalism student Amir Yaghoubali, who said he managed to connect briefly to the Internet, posted on Twitter early Tuesday.

“People are unaware of even the protests in Tehran, let alone in other cities,” he said, adding that he witnessed immense destruction of property and buildings in the eastern part of the capital.

Iranian officials sought to downplay the scale of the protests, instead blaming the unrest on foreign enemies and saboteurs.

The demonstrations began Friday following a government decree to cut fuel subsidies and ration supplies. The move angered Iranians suffering from soaring inflation and a flagging economy.

U.S. sanctions have also hampered growth and halted Iranian oil exports. The protests quickly turned political in nature, taking aim at Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a system that demonstrators say is incapable of reform.

“Calm has been restored in the country,” Gholamhossein Esmaili, a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, told a news conference Tuesday, local media reported. “A large number of saboteurs and rioters who played a role in the destruction have been identified.”

A Revolutionary Guard commander said 150 “ringleaders” of the recent protests were arrested in Alborz province, while as many as 1,000 demonstrators were reported detained nationwide, local media reported.

The Fars News Agency quoted what it said was an intelligence report estimating that some 87,000 people had participated in the protests in about 100 locations. The report said the demonstrations consisted of between 50 and 1,500 people in various cities across Iran.

In Karaj and Shahriar, west of Tehran, residents described widespread damage to government buildings. Two of the security personnel killed Monday night were reported to have been attacked near Shahriar.

In the Hengam district in east Tehran, one resident reported hearing gunfire into the night Monday. Reached by telephone, the residents spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals by security forces.

Another resident said he was summoned by police, who accused him of participating in the demonstrations. A resident of Isfahan in central Iran said buildings in some parts of the city were either burned or “completely destroyed.”

The protests have underscored the frustration among ordinary Iranians who have watched Iran’s currency plummet and their savings evaporate. Similar cuts to subsidies set off demonstrations nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, Iran’s consumer protection agency said it was prohibiting suppliers from raising the price of goods on the orders from the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

The government has said that the shock decision to hike fuel prices aims to raise funds for cash handouts to the poor. Officials said the first payments would reach some 20 million Iranians on Tuesday.

