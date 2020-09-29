By Associated PressSeptember 29, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top Emirati official writes on Twitter that United Arab Emirates plans to send unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy