The Lebanese Army tweeted that operations were underway to extinguish the fire and that army helicopters would assist in the mission.
Michel al-Murr, a firefighter who oversees rescue missions in the capital, said his team did not know how the fire began. In the background, he could be heard shouting orders to firefighters on the ground.
Last month, firefighters who rushed to the scene of the blaze at the port were killed when a warehouse storing 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate detonated, leaving a crater 15 yards deep. Nearly 200 people were killed and thousands of others were injured. The powerful blast decimated entire neighborhoods in the capital, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.
Sarah Dadouch and Nader Durgham contributed to this report.