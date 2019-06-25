FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington. Kushner will present the economic portion of his Mideast peace plan on June 25 in Bahrain, with some key players missing. (Susan Walsh, File)

The Trump administration began rolling out its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday with a vision for $50 billion in investment in the region — but no immediate means to drum up funding and scant details of political proposals that may eventually accompany it.

The day-and-a-half-long Peace to Prosperity Workshop held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, lacked political representation of both Palestinians and Israelis, although it drew a smattering of participants from both business communities. Palestinian officials declared their refusal to attend as soon as the summit was announced, after which Israeli officials were not invited.

“You need two to tango, and the two of them are not here,” said one Western diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of critiquing U.S. policy.

The White House released details of its economic plan for $50 billion in investment projects over 10 years, more than half of which are in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and the rest in Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon. But the proposal has met with some skepticism. It pulls together numerous long-touted infrastructure projects, including a transport link between Gaza and the West Bank, with little detail on how they could be achieved. Some of the projects have been suggested by organizations such as the World Bank, the Middle East Quartet (the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union) and the Rand Corp.

Palestinian officials have said that the plan and previous measures show that the Trump administration is the most biased toward Israel in U.S. history. In addition to taking the controversial step of moving its embassy to Jerusalem, the United States has cut funding to the Palestinian Authority and slashed Palestinian aid projects.



A Palestinian man in a village near the West Bank city of Hebron burns photos of President Trump and King Hamad al-Khalifa of Bahrain during a demonstration against a U.S.-led Mideast peace conference in Bahran, Monday, June 24, 2019. (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

“The challenge in this situation is the stability on the ground,” the diplomat said. “Here is my major concern, that stability on the ground is a precondition to implement what is in this plan. And if you erode that stability sufficiently, the basis for fixing it will be more difficult.”

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser tasked with spearheading the peace effort, is scheduled to speak Tuesday evening at the opening of the summit, held at Manama’s Four Seasons Hotel.

It is not intended as a fundraising meeting, said one U.S. official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“We’ve tried to make it as clear possible; the expectations are pretty clear,” he said. “We are putting something out there, we’d like to get feedback, we’d like to talk about.”

But some attendees were skeptical of the U.S. decision to skip straight to the economic part of a plan, a decision that Kushner told Reuters news agency was made because it was deemed “less controversial” than the political component.

“There’s a small problem here,” said one business attendee who declined to be named to speak candidly about the summit. “You need peace and security and open borders before we can talk about a $50 billion investment. If you want to throw away money, you can invest in infrastructure without peace and security.”

The U.S. proposal spans road, rail, education and power projects. It earmarks $5 million for rebuilding storage tanks at the Gaza power plant. But in an example of how political challenges overlap, Israel announced Tuesday that it would halt the transfer of fuel to the plant after incendiary balloons were launched over the Gaza border into Israeli territory.

The fuel in the storage tanks is likely to run out Tuesday evening, causing the electricity supply to cease, said the Israeli human rights organization Geisha, which called on Israel to stop the “collective punishment.”

Criticism that the United States is attempting to achieve “economic peace” without addressing political aspects is unfounded, the U.S. official said.

“Not only is economic peace our plan, but we don’t actually think economic peace is possible — you are not going to get sustainable economic growth and reach our targets — unless you get that other stuff,” he said. But U.S. officials have said that the political side of the plan will now likely be delayed until at least November, with Israel heading to an unprecedented new round elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government following elections that his coalition won in April.

The U.S. official said that what sets the new plan apart is the fact that it is “much more comprehensive” and regional.

A convergence in interests between Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and Israel over how to combat Iran has invigorated a drive for normalization, and some analysts say more movement in the peace process is needed for that to happen.

Iran is helping to drive the Arab states and the Israelis together “because of the existential threat,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, who was attending the summit. “The more we can normalize the interaction, the better chance for Palestinians.”

But even given the Iranian threat, the atmosphere among Arab nations in the gulf is “not conducive” after U.S. measures seen as an attack on the Palestinians, said Emirati political science professor Abdelkhaleq Abdulla.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are represented in Manama “because they want to please the Americans and be good with their Bahraini partners, but I’m not sure that they will be willing to put a penny into this plan,” he said. He added that he knows of at least three Emirati businessmen who have declined invitations from the U.S. Treasury Department to attend. With no mention of Palestinian statehood, “it’s a nonstarter,” he said.

But while rejections may have been expected on the Palestinian side, even Israeli businessmen have had their reservations. One, with extensive business ties to gulf countries and with Palestinian projects, said he had been asked if he would attend but had decided against it, on grounds that attending could jeopardize existing quiet economic cooperation.

“A bunch of us are doing a lot in the region now,” he said, declining to be named so as not to jeopardize business relationships. “Agriculture, start-ups: there’s a lot of demand, and Israelis are wanted there in the gulf, but as companies. There are some people who have a bit of a larger picture and thinking are there some next steps. That’s great, and we are enjoying this, but it’s still not celebrated.”

“Some goodwill” is needed, he said, “in order for things to be channeled from the economic development to things that have wider significance.”

“What we are seeing is perhaps there were good intentions, but there are certain things you do and you don’t do,” he said. “There are certain people that are trusted and others that didn’t necessarily build the same trust.”

The Israeli businessman said the people who are “making the breakthroughs on the ground” do not appear to be involved. “The other thing I don’t see is a political framework which is interesting.”

But the Western diplomat said that as a background document, the economic plan is “very useful” and that people “shouldn’t be too worried” about shaking up an inefficient aid system.

Peace between Israelis and Palestinians however, “it’s a hard one to crack,” he said.

