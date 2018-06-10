JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy has lashed out at a veteran Palestinian official, saying his “false claims” and rhetoric haven’t brought peace closer.

Jason Greenblatt was responding Sunday in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper to an earlier op-ed by negotiator Saeb Erekat accusing American officials of acting as “spokespeople” for Israel.

Greenblatt wrote: “Dr. Erekat — we have heard your voice for decades and it has not achieved anything close to Palestinian aspirations or anything close to a comprehensive peace agreement.”

He wrote “the notion that Israel is going away — or that Jerusalem is not its capital — is a mirage.”

Palestinians were angered by Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to move the U.S. Embassy there. They have rejected the U.S. as peace broker.

