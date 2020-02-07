Baati is a career diplomat who came out of retirement to take the U.N. post in September,

The U.S. plan would allow Israel to annex all its settlements as well as the strategic Jordan Valley. The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war.

Baati’s dismissal raised questions as to whether the draft resolution had gone too far in countering the U.S., a long-time ally of Tunisia — even though the Tunisian president lambasted the peace plan just a week ago as “the injustice of the century.”