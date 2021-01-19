By Tuesday morning, the military had been dispatched to protect public buildings and conduct joint patrols with police units in several cities to quell the protests.

The explosion of anger follows Tunisia’s commemoration last Thursday of the 10th anniversary of the uprisings that toppled the nation’s longtime autocrat, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. The revolution touched off a series of revolts across the Arab world, now commonly referred to as the Arab Spring, that led to the ouster of dictators in Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

Since then, Tunisia has been lauded as the only nation to have emerged from the Arab Spring revolts as a democracy. But despite its unique standing, the country has remained fragile, struggling with economic woes, political infighting and the threat of Islamic extremism.

“Tunisia is free enough to allow such massive protests without much bloodshed, but its people are unhappy with the political leadership and state leadership and is still looking for change,” said Youssef Cherif, a North Africa political analyst affiliated with Columbia University.

Tension and frustration have grown over high unemployment rates, falling living standards, poor state services and public spending cuts mandated by an International Monetary Fund-backed loan program. The coronavirus pandemic has added to the economic and social woes, further shattering an economy highly dependent on tourism. Last week, a new pandemic lockdown added to the grievances of the protesters.

In the first 10 months of last year, more than 6,500 protests were recorded, mostly against economic and social policies, according to the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights. The political class is viewed by many Tunisians as inefficient and corrupt and the police are despised in poorer, neglected areas, and often accused of violent tactics, said analysts.

In a November report, the Forum warned of a “systemic sabotage” due to the failure of successive governments since 2011 to fulfill the aspirations of Tunisians after the revolution, including achieving social justice, combating corruption and aiding long marginalized areas.

“Gradually, the experience of democratic transition in Tunisia is heading toward a social tragedy,” the group wrote.

The most recent spate of protests ignited on Friday in Siliana, a farming town roughly 80 miles southwest of the capital, Tunis. It followed a video that showed a police officer assaulting a shepherd whose sheep had entered the courtyard of a local government building, according to Amnesty International, the watchdog group.

Adding to the frustration was the government’s imposition of a four-day national lockdown that started last Thursday, the revolution’s anniversary, in response to rise in coronavirus infections.

The protests swiftly spread to the capital and as many as 14 other cities, including regions in long marginalized regions in the center and south with extremely high levels of youth unemployment and poverty.

In some instances, the protests quickly turned to violence. Youths threw molotov cocktails at police in bulletproof vests, vandalized buildings and looted stores.

By Sunday, an Interior Ministry spokesman, Khaled Hayouni, announced that the police had arrested 632 demonstrators. Most were between the ages of 15 and 20, he said.

Amnesty International, on Monday, urged for calm and restraint. The watchdog cited videos that circulated on social media that showed police officers beating and dragging detainees, as well as eyewitness accounts of people ill-treated in police custody. On Monday, the group said police attacked a peaceful protest with batons and tear gas and arrested a human rights activist, Hamza Nassri Jeridi.

The mass arrests of teenagers and youth “are adding to the general discontent,” said Cherif, but so far doesn’t appear to be heading towards a 2011-like revolt against the political and security establishment.