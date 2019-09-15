

A Tunisian voter casts his ballot for presidential elections at a polling station in La Marsaon on the outskirts of the capital Tunis, on September 15, 2019. (Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images)

Tunisians voted Sunday in their second-ever presidential elections, widely perceived as a vital test for one of the world’s youngest democracies, the only one to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Across the North African nation, dubbed the cradle of the Arab Spring, people lined up at polling stations, which opened up at 8 a.m. Tunisians are choosing between 26 candidates representing a wide spectrum of political, social and religious ideals.

It is the largest number of candidates ever to compete in a Tunisian presidential election and includes a media tycoon, recently jailed on accusations of tax evasion and money laundering — charges his supporters say are politically motivated.

With no clear front-runner, the election is unpredictable and one that could potentially reshape the nation’s political landscape. With a candidate requiring a majority of the votes to win, it is highly likely that a runoff will take place in upcoming weeks to determine the next president, who will hold office for a five-year term.

The elections come as most Tunisians are frustrated by their living conditions and politically alienated from their leaders and political parties, according to national polls and analysts. More than eight years ago, Tunisia’s revolution toppled dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and sparked uprisings in Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere in the region.

But for most of Tunisia’s roughly 11 million people, democracy has not brought the economic stability or security that many had hoped. Today, the country is even worse off economically, suffocating from high unemployment and reduced government spending on services due to International Monetary Fund-imposed austerity measures.

“I am not going to vote,” said Jameela Wartane, an elderly street vendor who was struggling to sell even one pair of socks on Saturday in downtown Tunis. “The government is not doing anything to help me. These elections are not going to change anything in my life.”



Ennahdha's presidential candidate Abdelfattah Mourou casts his ballot in a polling station during the first round of the presidential election, in La Marsa, outside Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Prices of basic goods have risen as government pensions have fallen. Last year, the country was rocked by protests nationwide against poor economic conditions, a stark sign of the disillusionment gripping the country, particularly in its neglected interior areas.

“The biggest problem here is how to actually move forward with the economy, how to connect to the economy to the democratic success this county has had in many ways,” said Djordje Todorovic, a senior adviser of the International Republican Institute which, with the National Democratic Institute, has sent a joint team of election observers.

Islamist extremism is a threat, with the Islamic State gaining a foothold here and staging several major attacks since 2015. In June, the group claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings in Tunis. A lack of opportunities is seen as a key reason for the radicalization that triggered thousands of Tunisians to travel to fight in Syria and Iraq, many of them joining ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Sunday’s vote was pushed forward by two months following the death in late July of 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi, who became the country’s first democratically elected president in 2014. At the time of his death, he was the oldest sitting leader in the world and widely credited with working with his rivals to maintain political stability.

One controversy has emerged that both critics and independent observers say resembles tactics used in other Arab countries to weaken credible opponents: The arrest of Nabil Karoui, the founder of a private television station who was leading in most polls just before he was jailed in August.

Despite his wealth and connections — one of his partners is reportedly former Italian prime minister and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi — Karoui has portrayed himself as a populist who can change the political system as an outsider.

Two highly respected groups of international observers — the Carter Center and the European Union — have raised concerns about the timing of Karoui’s arrest in a 3-year-old case. In a statement last week, the Carter Center said the detention suggested that “the electoral process is being influenced by considerations other than strict compliance with the rule of law.”

Other main candidates included Abdelfattah Mourou, a 71-year-old founder of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which was part of a coalition government under Essebsi. Mourou is the party’s first-ever presidential candidate.

Also running are two longtime politicians, Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, and Moncef Marzouki, the nation’s interim president after the revolution who oversaw the transition to democracy.

Then there are political outsiders such as Abir Moussi, a 45-year-old lawyer and one of two female candidates. As an unapologetic supporter of Ben Ali, she is trying to gain votes from Tunisians who feel nostalgia for the days of the former dictator, when the economy and security was better.



People are seen at a polling station during presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, Sept. 15, 2019. (Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)

One clear divide in Sunday’s vote is between the secularists and the Islamists. Many Tunisians in the capital said they are voting to keep the Islamist Ennahda, a powerful force in Tunisia’s parliament, out of the presidency.

“I wasn’t going to vote, but I don’t want Ennahda to win,” said Taher Binarfa, 40, a taxi driver. “They don’t represent Islam.”

Other Tunisians said they are so disillusioned by party politics and the lack of progress by the government that they are voting for candidates they perceive as outsiders.

“All the presidential candidates are the same, but she is different than others,” said Rida Sassi, referring to Moussi. Dressed in a straw hat and blue shirt at his job in photo studio, he said “we are not sure about any of them, whether they are good or not.”

“Maybe a female president will be better than a man.”

