The unrest came as forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are pursuing a military offensive in Idlib that has killed hundreds of civilians and caused a mass exodus of displaced people from towns caught up in the fighting, according to humanitarian aid groups.

A cease-fire agreement that was announced last month between Turkey and Russia, which backs Assad’s government, quickly collapsed. Syrian troops captured Maarat al-Numan, a key town in Idlib, last week, and began advancing toward rebel-held areas around the city of Aleppo.

Turkey, which maintains military observation posts in Idlib, has been alarmed as a mass exodus of displaced Syrians from the province have surged toward the Turkish border. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that his military might retaliate if Syria’s attacks in Idlib continued.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters in Istanbul, said four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in a “vile attack” in Idlib, without providing further details. Turkey’s Defense Ministry suggested that the soldiers had been sent as reinforcements to the military observation posts, and that their positions had been “coordinated” with the Syrian authorities, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said the Turkish soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire near the town of Saraqeb, about 15 miles north of Maarat al-Numan.

Turkey “has responded to this attack in kind” and killed 30-35 Syrian soldiers, Erdogan said, adding that the retaliatory attack was continuing. “Those who test Turkey’s determination with these vile attacks will understand their mistakes,” Erdogan said.

The Syrian Observatory said six Syrian soldiers had been killed in the clashes.

The latest violence appeared certain to further test Turkey’s complicated partnership with Russia. The relationship rests on strengthening trade and military ties but has recently been strained as the two governments have backed opposing sides in conflicts throughout the Middle East, including in Syria and Libya.

Russia is Assad’s most important military ally and has backed Syria’s Idlib offensive, as part of Moscow’s overarching goal of restoring all of Syria’s territory to government control.

Russia’s military released a statement Monday saying that the Turkish soldiers in Idlib had been caught in crossfire between Syria’s military and unspecified “terrorist groups,” after Ankara failed to notify Russia about a Turkish deployment in the area.

“Turkish units were relocated inside the Idlib de-escalation area on the night from February 2 to February 3 without notifying the Russian side and came under fire by Syrian government forces at terrorists west of Saraqeb,” the statement said.

Russia also appeared to cast doubt on Turkey’s claim it had retaliated for the attack on its soldiers. “Planes of the Turkish Air Force have not violated the Syrian state border, no attacks on the Syrian troops’ positions have been registered,” a Russian military statement said.