The three were caught by border security units while trying to sneak into the town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, the ministry said.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the woman was accompanied by two children when she arrived at a local courthouse to be questioned by judicial officials following her interrogation by police. l
Turkey has intensified security along its border with Syria to prevent infiltrations and regularly carries out raids against suspected IS militants in the country.
Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks since 2015 by Kurdish militants and IS extremists, including a New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017.
