But Ayda could only look back. “Mom,” she could be heard saying, in footage carried by CNN Turk. “I want my mom.” Ayda, whose age was given variously as 3 or 4, was taken to a hospital.

The unlikely rescue, 91 hours after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea, sent a swell of joy across Turkey at a moment when the country was grieving from one of its worst tragedies in years. The earthquake that occurred off the coast of Izmir on Friday has killed more than 100 people in Turkey, many of whom were in buildings and apartment blocks that buckled and collapsed when the temblor struck. Two teenagers on a Greek island, near the quake’s epicenter, were also killed.

The soaring death toll has added to a grim tally of catastrophes in Turkey this year, including another deadly earthquake in January. The decimated buildings in Izmir have raised troubling questions about the Turkish government’s enforcement of construction standards in an earthquake-prone country riddled with fault lines.

But on Tuesday, for a few hours at least, all that mattered was Ayda. Every minute of her rescue was captured by cellphone or television cameras, in footage that was shared far and wide.

It started with a “cry” said Nusret Aksoy, a rescue worker who said in an interview with the state news agency that he was the first to hear the girl’s voice. “I told my colleague to stop the generator because I heard something.”

“I’m Ayda. I’m okay,” Aksoy quoted the child as saying.

Tunc Soyer, the mayor of Izmir, teased the happy news on Twitter at 9:40 a.m. “Rescue teams have reached one of our babies that is alive. Hopefully she will come out safe and sound. We are waiting with hope,” he wrote.

Half an hour later, he posted a picture of Ayda, with a glow — a ray of sunlight or maybe a camera flash — illuminating her face. “In the 91st hour, we have experienced a miracle,” Soyer wrote. “Alongside great pain, we have experienced this joy.”

Later, Turkey’s health minister shared a video of Ayda’s ride in an ambulance to the hospital.

A paramedic asked what she wanted. “Food,” Ayda said. What kind, the paramedic asked. Meatballs and a yogurt drink, the girl said. The paramedic told Ayda that her father and an uncle would join her at the hospital.

But there was no official word by Tuesday afternoon on the fate of Fidan Gezgin, Ayda’s mother.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted a picture of Ayda in her hospital bed, cuddling a doll in her bruised arm. Outside the hospital, Muhammet Guven, the deputy health minister, provided an update to an anxious nation, and it was a relief.