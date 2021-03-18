Taken together, the moves sharply accelerated a years-long government crackdown on Kurdish politicians while undermining recent pledges by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strengthen human rights in Turkey, including freedom of expression, as his government seeks to mend tattered relations with the United States and other Western allies.

In the statement, Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, called the move against Gergerlioglu “troubling” and said the United States was “monitoring” the push to dissolve the HDP — a move that would “further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation,” he said.

Erdogan’s government has long accused the HDP of links to the insurgent Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is classified as a terrorist entity by Turkey as well as the United States. Since 2016, Turkish authorities have jailed leaders of the HDP and removed or arrested dozens of party members who were elected to mayoral seats. Ultranationalist allies of Erdogan’s ruling party have for years called for the banning of the HDP.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Erdogan’s spokesman, Fahrettin Altun, said that the “HDP’s senior leaders and spokespeople, through their words and deeds, have repeatedly and consistently proved that they are the PKK’s political wing.”

The HDP has denied acting on behalf of the PKK and tied the government crackdown to the party’s repeated success during elections, after decades in which a string of Kurdish parties struggled to gain political traction.

The party, the third largest in parliament, has peeled away voters from Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party by advocating for greater political and cultural rights for Kurds, which make up roughly a fifth of Turkey’s population but struggle for recognition in a country that privileges Turkish ethnicity.

“Not having been able to overpower HDP ideologically, politically or at the ballot box, they are now aiming to eliminate HDP from democratic politics by means of the judiciary. Their aggressiveness originates from their deep fear,” the party said in a statement.

In the case filed Wednesday against the HDP, Supreme Court Chief Public Prosecutor Bekir Sahin accused the party of “aiming to destroy and abolish the indivisible integrity of the State with its country and nation,” according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. In addition to dissolving the party, the indictment sought a permanent political ban on 600 of the party’s members, in an apparent attempt to prevent the HDP from reconstituting itself under a different name.

The action against Gergerlioglu, who had served in parliament since 2018, came after he was convicted of “spreading terrorist propaganda” in relation to a social media post social media post that commented on a news article about the PKK. Human Rights Watch called the conviction “a serious violation of his rights to freedom of opinion and expression” and said it was being used a “pretext” to expel him from parliament.

Gergerlioglu, a physician and member of the parliament’s human rights commission, had been a rare and prolific critic of Erdogan inside the chamber, filing thousands of petitions calling on government ministries to investigate human rights abuses, he said in an interview with The Washington Post earlier this year