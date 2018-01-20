Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa on Saturday as Turkish fighter jets hit Syrian Kurdish positions. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria on Saturday to open a long-anticipated offensive on Afrin, an enclave for the Kurdish militias backed by the United States.

The attacks have raised concerns it could set off a new round of hostilities between the collection of foreign powers intervening militarily in northern Syria that include Turkey, Russia and the United States. All have the Islamic State as a common foe but back different factions among the various armed groups in Syria.

Turkish leaders have framed the offensive as part of its wider battle against Kurdish separatists in southwest Turkey, known as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. But Turkey also fears any gains in strength for the Syrian Kurds, whose territory runs along some of Turkey’s south border.

The latest flash point also highlights the shifting disputes and conflicting agendas that complicate any efforts toward ending nearly seven years of nonstop conflict in Syria.

Syria had warned that it was prepared to fire on Turkish warplanes in the event of an attack on Afrin, about 12 miles from Turkey’s southern border.

[U.S. gives mixed signals on Kurdish force as Turkey escalates pressure]

Hours after the announcement of the first airstrikes, Turkey claimed it had struck more than 100 positions belonging to the Kurdish fighters. The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

In the past few days, the Trump administration had urged Turkey not to pursue the attack, arguing it amounted to a distraction from the ongoing battle against Islamic State militants in their remaining strongholds in Syria.

Washington is both allied with NATO partner Turkey and the Syrian Kurds as a proxy force against the Islamic State. There are roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in northern Syria.

Russia, which backs the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said it was watching developments “with concern.”

“We call on the warring sides to exercise mutual restraint,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that an unspecified number of troops had been moved out of the Afrin area and redeployed.

The airstrikes on Saturday followed days of intense Turkish artillery fire on Kurdish positions, according to activists in Afrin.

Turkey’s state news agency also reported that Syrian rebels allied with Turkey were advancing on Afrin, but those reports could not be immediately confirmed. There were no immediate reports of Turkish troop movements.

Turkey’s government had named the offensive “Operation Olive Branch,” according to a military statement, which asserted that the Turkish military action was aimed both at Kurdish militias as well as the Islamic State.

“We are taking these steps to ensure our own national security, as well as of our 13 million Syrian brothers and sisters, who are displaced,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to the semiofficial Anadolu news agency.

Suzan Haidamous in Beirut, Heba Habib in Stockholm and Anton Troianovski in Moscow contributed to this report.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news