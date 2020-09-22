Medical teams called to the scene declared him to be dead, the agency said.
The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office immediately launched an investigation into the death, while his body was taken to a forensic medicine institution to be examined, Anadolu reported.
The private DHA news agency said police recorded his case as a “suspicious death.”
On his website, Vltchek described himself as a novelist, philosopher, filmmaker and investigative journalist as well as a “revolutionary, internationalist and globetrotter who fights against Western Imperialism and the Western regime imposed on the world.”
He covered dozens of war zones and conflicts, including in Iraq, Sri Lanka, Bosnia, Rwanda and Syria, according to his website.
Vltchek authored numerous books, including “On Western Terrorism: From Hiroshima to Drone Warfare” with linguist and scholar Noam Chomsky.
