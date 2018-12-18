Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting on forming a constitutional committee in Syria at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Denis Balibouse/pool photo via AP) (Associated Press)

GENEVA — Russia’s foreign minister says the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to facilitate convening the first session of a committee to draft a new Syrian constitution early next year.

Sergey Lavrov spoke in Geneva on Tuesday following consultations with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.

He says the three leaders hope the steps will lead to the launch of a “viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and U.N.-facilitated political process.”

The 150-member committee is intended to represent the government, the opposition and civil society and is seen by the U.N. as key to holding free elections and ending the seven-year civil war.

The U.N. Syria envoy was authorized to put together such a committee at a Russian-hosted peace conference in Sochi on Jan. 30.

