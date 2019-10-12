Turkish-backed Syrian rebels watch as smoke billows from the border town of Ras al-Ayn on Oct. 12, 2019. (Nazeer Al-Khatib/Afp Via Getty Images)

Turkish forces advanced on a key Syrian border town Saturday in attempts to seal their first major advance in a campaign to drive back Syrian Kurdish fighters and carve out a Turkish-controlled zone in Syria.

A Turkish capture of Ras al-Ayn in northeast Syria would mark an important gain for Turkey as a foothold to launch further assaults on Syrian Kurdish militias, which Turks consider a threat.

The Syrian Kurds, however, were key in U.S.-led efforts to wipe out the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate and now feel abandoned by the Trump administration.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that Ras al-Ayn was “brought under control” following clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. But the Kurdish fighters denied Turkish troops had seized the town.

“Ras al-Ayn is resisting and clashes are continuing,” SDF military spokesman, Mervan Qamishlo, said.

A member of the Syrian National Army, an umbrella group of rebel factions allied with Turkey, said his forces were clearing roads inside the town. A resident of Ras al-Ayn, who fled the town earlier this week, said his relatives were still there and that Turkish-backed forces had taken control.



A man holds a Kurdish flag at a demonstration in Paris on Oct. 12, 2019 to support Kurdish fighters in Syria. (Lucas Barioulet/Afp Via Getty Images)

Turkey launched its offensive, known as Operation Peace Spring, earlier this week as part of an effort to route the SDF from the border area. The SDF is allied with the United States in the battle against the Islamic State, whose members remain in Kurdish-run camps and prisons in northeast Syria.

Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long battle for greater autonomy in Turkey.

Turkey has said it intends to press 18 miles into Syrian territory — a goal that seems increasingly difficult as international concern about the offensive escalates.

Virtually all of Turkey’s major allies have expressed fears that the Islamic State will reemerge as a result of the operation, as the Kurdish fighters are called away to the Turkish front. Those worries were brought into sharp relief on Friday, when the SDF said that five Islamic State detainees had escaped from a prison in eastern Syria.

Turkey is advancing into Syria along roughly 80 miles of the shared border, between the Syrian towns of Tal Abyad, on the west and Ras al-Ayn in the east, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the Pentagon’s top general, said in a press briefing Friday. The flat landscape in that zone favors Turkey’s conventional military in the battle, analyst said.

But for days, the Syrian Kurds have been able to carry out deadly strikes across the border — into Akcakale, across the border from Tal Abyad, and into Ceylanpinar, the Turkish town that borders Ras al-Ayn. Firefights have terrorized neighboring towns further east as well, including Qamishli, in Syria, and the Turkish town of Nusaybin, half a mile away.

Sarah Dadouch and Asser Khattab in Beirut contributed to this report.

