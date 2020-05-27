At least 66 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib this year.
Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire in March to halt a three-month Syrian government offensive aimed at capturing the province. Turkey backs some of the opposition groups in Idlib and Russia backs Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Russia-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people.
