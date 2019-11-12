Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya told reporters Tuesday: “Our chief prosecutor’s office, our police are engaged in multifaceted efforts to shed light on the incident.”

Le Mesurier was the founder and CEO of May Day Rescue, which established and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, a group of local humanitarian volunteers.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported he was 48 and had moved to Turkey with his wife four years ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD