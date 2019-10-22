Erdogan’s meeting with Putin, the Syrian government’s most powerful supporter, was widely expected to center on the thorny aftermath of Turkey’s military operation and the rapidly shifting Syrian map of control, as U.S. troops withdraw and a confusion of competing factions rush to fill the void.

“These are very critical days in the region,” Erdogan said after being greeted by Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Tuesday. “The Peace Spring operation and this meeting will create very important opportunities,” he added referring to the title Turkey has given its military operation.

There were signs of trouble with the cease-fire even as the meeting in Russia got underway. The Kurdish-led militias, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, said they had only partially completed their withdrawal from an area that stretches roughly 70 miles along Turkey’s border, and 20 miles deep into Syrian territory.

Mervan Qamishlo, an SDF spokesman, blamed what he said were ongoing attacks by Turkey and allied forces for the delay and said Kurdish-led forces had only withdrawn from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn.

“It seems that Turkey is not serious about the agreement,” he said in a text message on Tuesday morning. “Until now, there is no withdrawal from other areas.”

One of Putin’s other difficult task is to broker an accommodation between Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who have been adversaries throughout Syria’s 8-year civil war. Russia has used its military power to help Assad beat back the Syrian rebellion and is trying to ensure that his government regains control over the entire country.

“The Russian military cannot give permission for the Turkish forces to either stay or leave the Syrian territory. Only the legitimate government of the Syrian Arab Republic can do that,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Sochi.

Erdogan’s desire for a “safe zone,” stretching across much of northern Syria, complicates that plan. Assad, during a visit to his troops in Syria’s northern Idlib province on Tuesday, called Erdogan “a thief” who had stolen Syrian land.

Putin’s role as Syria’s central power broker was bolstered after the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing its remaining troops from the north. The announcement — shortly after Erdogan spoke with Trump earlier this month — cleared the way for the Turkish offensive against the SDF, the main U.S. military partner fighting the Islamic State militant group.

A large convoy of U.S. military vehicles left Syria on Monday and crossed the Iraqi border — the convoy heckled in places by Kurds who accused the United States of betrayal, and hurled rocks and vegetables at the vehicles.

On Tuesday, Iraq’s military said the newly arrived U.S. forces would have to withdraw from the country. “There is no agreement for these forces to stay in Iraq,” a military statement said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said that day that the new troops would not remain in Iraq “interminably” and the aim was to eventually get them home. The details would be worked out in discussions with Iraqi officials he said during a visit to an air base in Saudi Arabia.

Dadouch reported from Beirut. Amie Ferris-Rotman in Moscow, Asser Khatab in Beirut, Mustafa Salim in Irbil contributed reporting.

