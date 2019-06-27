Police cordon off the scene after a suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, on June 27, 2019. (Str/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Suicide bombers carried out two separate attacks on security forces in Tunisia’s capital early Thursday, killing one police officer and injuring at least seven other people, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, which occurred in rapid succession, authorities said.

The first explosion occurred shortly before 11 a.m., when a bomber approached a security patrol on Charles de Gaulle Street, near the French Embassy in central Tunis. Ten minutes later, another bomber detonated explosives at a security installation in the Qarajani district, the Interior Ministry said.

At least three civilians and several other officers were also injured, according to the ministry. Video purporting to depict one of the attacks showed a group of police officers surrounding a wounded colleague, who appeared to be bleeding from the head.

Tunisia has been a rare beacon of political stability in the Arab world in the eight years since a pro-democracy uprising ended the 23-year dictatorship of President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. That stability has been periodically threatened by political assassinations as well as militant attacks, including some claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

In 2015, large-scale militant attacks on tourists killed at least 60 people and helped plunge the country into recession. But such attacks have become increasingly rare.

Last October, a female suicide bomber attacked a group of police officers on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, in central Tunis, near the site of one of Thursday’s bombings. Her attack wounded 20 people, including 15 police officers.

Zakaria Zakaria contributed to this report.

