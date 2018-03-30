A member of the Kurdish internal security forces checks the identity papers of Syrian civilians at a checkpoint in Manbij, north Syria, March 28, 2018. (Hussein Malla/AP)

The U.S.-led coalition said Friday that two of its personnel had been killed and another five wounded in Syria by an improvised explosive device.

Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition, declined to identify the nationalities of the servicemen, or to specify where in Syria the attack took place Thursday night.

The coalition said in a statement that the wounded were being evacuated for medical treatment, and that the dead would be named at the discretion of their home authorities.

Citing a Syrian official, the Associated Press said the personnel had been killed in the northern city of Manbij, a former Islamic State stronghold which has become a critical flash point between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in Syria, while mutually antagonistic both are key allies of the United States.

The incident, which occurred Thursday night, underscored the risks facing coalition personnel across northern and central Syria as they transition from fighting the Islamic State to stabilizing areas that the militants left behind.

In a surprise announcement Thursday, President Trump appeared to signal that U.S. troops would be withdrawing from Syria in the near future. “By the way, we’re knocking the hell out of ISIS,” Trump said midway through an infrastructure speech in Ohio.

“We’re coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon — very soon we’re coming out.” No further details were immediately available.

Dan Lamothe in Kabul contributed to this report.

