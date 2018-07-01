SANAA, Yemen — A top Emirati official is acknowledging a “pause” in the military campaign by a Saudi-led coalition to retake the Yemeni port city of Hodeida from Shiite rebels.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted Sunday that “the Coalition has paused the advance on the city & port on June 23 for a week to allow the UN envoy to secure an unconditional withdrawal from Hodeida.”

The U.N. envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said Thursday the warring sides had confirmed their willingness to restart talks.

Griffiths said the Shiite rebels known as Houthis had called on the United Nations to manage Hodeida’s port.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

