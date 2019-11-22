Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday evening that the orphans would be allowed to return to Britain. Most of them come from families of suspected Islamic State extremists who had left Britain to fight in Syria.

Save the Children says some 60 British children are trapped after fleeing areas that used to be in Islamic State control.

Kurdish officials say three British children have been handed over to U.K. authorities.

