Iran topped the list and needs to pay $16,251,298 followed by Somalia, which must pay $1,443,640, Comoros $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, Libya $705,391, Congo $90,844, Zimbabwe $81,770, Central African Republic $29,395, South Sudan $22,804, and Niger $6,733.
The U.N. Charter gives the 193-member General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.
