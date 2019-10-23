The U.N. mission says Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a U.N-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri says another post will be established soon. He says monitors would be positioned on Hodeida’s eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the U.N-brokered cease-fire.

