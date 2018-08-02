UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Yemen is inviting the warring parties to talks in September aimed at ending the three-year conflict, saying the pace of fighting has increased and “the Red Sea is now a theater of war.”

Martin Griffiths told the Security Council Thursday that military experts say the Red Sea port of Hodeida “has become the center of gravity of the war” — and avoiding a battle for the port and the city “has a better chance of being resolved within a comprehensive political settlement.”

He said the time is long past to resume the political process and after consulting the internationally recognized government and Houthi Shiite rebels he plans to invite them for consultations in Geneva on Sept. 6 including on a framework for peace negotiations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.