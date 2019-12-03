Iraq has been roiled by anti-government protests and a bloody crackdown since October. Nearly 400 people have been killed.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation Friday. His successor has not yet been chosen, and the process is clouded with legal and political questions.

Hennis-Plasschaert told the council that Iraq’s troubles can’t be resolved by “pursuing partisan interests, muddling through or brutally cracking down on peaceful protesters.”

Iraq is expected to address the council later Tuesday.

