“We are shocked at reports of the ill-treatment of those detained,” the experts said. “Reports suggest that detainees are being tortured or are suffering other forms of ill-treatment, sometimes to extract forced confessions.”

They added that prisoners are being held in overcrowded centers and some are being denied medical treatment, according to reports.

The experts said that at least 304 people are thought to have been killed in the protests, citing “credible sources,” and criticized “the reported use of excessive force by the Iranian security forces.”

Noting that the government in Tehran has said the protesters will face severe punishment, the experts urged Iran to “ensure that all of those accused of crimes go through court proceedings that adhere to international fair standards.”

