CAIRO — A group of U.N. human rights experts have condemned what they call the systematic targeting of human rights defenders in Egypt and are “gravely concerned” at their prolonged periods of detention.

They say in a statement Friday that this “is yet another indication that the Egyptian Government is operating a zero-tolerance approach to dissent.”

Egyptian authorities have arrested a number of secular activists since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was re-elected for a second four-year term in March.

The experts say that among those arrested are Amal Fathy, Shady Harb, labor rights lawyer Haytham Mohamedeen and blogger Wael Abbas, who face charges relating to “freedom of expression and freedom of association.”

The group has urged authorities “to ensure that all detained human rights defenders are afforded every right to due process and a fair, impartial and public trial.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.