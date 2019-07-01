Tehran has broken a stockpile limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, its foreign minister was quoted as saying Monday.

“I have been informed that we have surpassed the 300-kilogram limit on our enriched uranium stockpile,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in comments carried by Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency. He said the move was “reversible” but warned that if Europe does not take necessary action to uphold the other side of the deal, then Iran can continue to reduce its commitment to the agreement.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to cross the 300-kilogram (660-pound) limit laid out in the deal for its stockpile of low-enriched uranium unless it receives some kind of relief from sanctions, arguing that it is constrained by the accord but unable to reap the benefits of it.

The remaining signatories to the deal, originally signed by six world powers and Iran during the Obama administration, have been scrambling to keep the agreement alive since President Trump pulled out. Germany, Britain and France have launched a complex barter system that would continue to allow European businesses to trade with Iran without the threat of U.S. sanctions.

Iranian officials had said that they would study the attempts made by Europe to facilitate trade with Iran, but they complained that the measures fall short of the benefits laid out in the nuclear deal, including the ability to sell oil.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was attempting to verify the claims. “We are aware of the media reports related to Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium,” said International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman Fredrik Dahl. Inspectors on the ground would report to headquarters as soon as the stockpile levels were verified, Dahl said.

