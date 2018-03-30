The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in Gaza, Friday, March 30, 2018, at United Nations headquarters. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for “an independent and transparent investigation” into deadly clashes in Gaza between Palestinians and Israeli troops as Security Council members urge restraint and a lowering of tensions on both sides.

The council didn’t decide on any action after an emergency meeting Friday.

Fifteen people were killed by Israeli fire as thousands of Palestinian protesters marched to Gaza’s border. Israel’s military accused militants of trying to conduct attacks under the cover of protests and said thousands of Palestinians threw stones and rolled burning tires toward troops.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour says he is disappointed the council didn’t condemn what he called a “heinous massacre.”

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon says the international community shouldn’t be taken in by what he called “a well-organized and violent terror-gathering.”

