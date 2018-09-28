GENEVA — The U.N.’s top human rights body will renew work by experts investigating alleged rights violations and crimes in war-torn Yemen, over the objections of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen’s government itself.

The three Arab countries were stung by findings by the experts released in a report last month that said they could be responsible for war crimes including rape, torture, disappearances and “deprivation of the right to life” during 3½ years of escalated fighting against rebels in Yemen.

The Human Rights Council, in a measure brought by Western countries, voted 21-8 with 18 abstentions.

The move came despite days of negotiations to seek a consensus between the group, led by Canada and the Netherlands, and diplomats from the Arab states.

